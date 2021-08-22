iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) is Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Omnia Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 45.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,442 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 3.4% of Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 255.8% in the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$86.20 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,685,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,639,342. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.20. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $86.06 and a twelve month high of $86.56.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.012 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

