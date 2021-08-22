iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 146,102 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.37% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $49,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. St. James Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 29,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,358,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 6,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $117.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.58. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.78 and a 12-month high of $122.39.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.