iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Stake Lessened by Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,983 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.1% of Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,336,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,556,598,000 after buying an additional 2,673,173 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 33,168,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,938,000 after purchasing an additional 552,157 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,916,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,050 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 37.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,846,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,559 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,455,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,095,000 after purchasing an additional 192,978 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,203,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,817,857. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.77. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $50.60 and a twelve month high of $69.87.

