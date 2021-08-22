iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Acquired by Jackson Wealth Management LLC

Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $3,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IUSV. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 26.5% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 24.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 247.9% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.80. 453,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,559. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $52.08 and a 12 month high of $74.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.267 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%.

