iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stake Cut by Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,076 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 3.0% of Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $190,759,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,137,000. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,233,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,225,000 after purchasing an additional 304,136 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,913,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,991,000 after purchasing an additional 271,800 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.16. 2,897,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,885,467. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.20 and a 52 week high of $118.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.74.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.