iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Stock Holdings Raised by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,562 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Private Ocean LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Private Ocean LLC owned approximately 0.39% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $24,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.1% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 320.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of ESGD opened at $79.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.83. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $82.34.

