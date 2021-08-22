iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Acquired by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $5,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 168.9% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 30.4% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter.

MBB stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $108.41. 637,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,668,455. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $107.91 and a twelve month high of $110.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

