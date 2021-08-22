iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Stock Holdings Cut by VERITY Wealth Advisors

VERITY Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,085 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of VERITY Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. VERITY Wealth Advisors owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $3,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 311.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 44.9% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth about $218,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $55.83. 1,144,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,343,641. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $44.71 and a 1-year high of $59.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.14.

