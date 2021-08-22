iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Estate Counselors LLC

Estate Counselors LLC reduced its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 67,380 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13,323.1% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,016,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971,962 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,921,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $919,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,218 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,170,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $948,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,409 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,761,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,511,000 after acquiring an additional 451,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,570,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $414,398,000 after acquiring an additional 385,389 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.12. 821,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,104. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.42. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.91 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

