iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Holdings Reduced by BHK Investment Advisors LLC

BHK Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,585,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 51.2% in the first quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Terry L. Blaker purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $216,000.

Shares of IWF traded up $2.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $282.88. 1,568,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,137. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.38. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $204.55 and a 52 week high of $284.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

