iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Holdings Trimmed by Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,569 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 2.8% of Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,835,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,521,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,437 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,236,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,006,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,447 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,236,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,005,992,000 after buying an additional 778,677 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,463,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $979,530,000 after buying an additional 582,255 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,766,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $722,354,000 after buying an additional 30,631 shares in the last quarter.

IWD traded up $0.96 on Friday, hitting $161.09. 2,264,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,778,603. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.57 and a fifty-two week high of $163.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.45.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

