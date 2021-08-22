iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 1.8% of Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 163.2% during the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000.

IWM stock traded up $3.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $215.52. The company had a trading volume of 31,759,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,623,078. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $142.09 and a 1-year high of $234.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.04.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

