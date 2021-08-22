iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) is Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,738 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $28,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,074,000 after acquiring an additional 16,532,900 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 603.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 845,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,333,000 after buying an additional 725,530 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,373,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,014,542,000 after buying an additional 504,941 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,427,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,179,000 after buying an additional 405,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 208.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,168,000 after buying an additional 288,084 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWO stock traded up $5.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $289.47. 707,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,820. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.54. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $210.02 and a 1 year high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

