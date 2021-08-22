iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Purchased by Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 6.4% of Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $10,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 93,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,972,000 after buying an additional 5,713 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,373,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,014,542,000 after purchasing an additional 504,941 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,599,000. Homrich & Berg grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,298,000.

NYSEARCA:IWO traded up $5.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $289.47. 707,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,820. The company’s 50 day moving average is $301.54. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $210.02 and a 52 week high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

