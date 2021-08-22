iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by Jackson Wealth Management LLC

Jackson Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,794 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up 3.1% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Jackson Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $24,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 247.1% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000.

NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $110.48. 1,366,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,740,467. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.48. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $110.14 and a 52 week high of $110.73.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

