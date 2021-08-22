iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 3.8% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $19,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 360 Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 23.3% in the second quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 14,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 19,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 40,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $267.29 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $175.98 and a 52-week high of $277.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $268.00.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.