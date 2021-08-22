iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stake Raised by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 2.6% of Iowa State Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $9,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 178.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $3.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $267.29. The company had a trading volume of 942,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,283. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $268.00. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $175.98 and a twelve month high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

