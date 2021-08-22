iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Baldrige Asset Management LLC

Baldrige Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000.

IVV traded up $3.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $445.31. 4,661,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,357,610. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $436.08. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $320.92 and a 1-year high of $449.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

