iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.9% of Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 76.9% during the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 204.8% during the second quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,463,000 after acquiring an additional 36,671 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 20.0% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,138,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,507,000 after purchasing an additional 14,674 shares during the period.

IVV traded up $3.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $445.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,661,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,357,610. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $320.92 and a twelve month high of $449.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $436.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

