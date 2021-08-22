iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stock Holdings Reduced by Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 444,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,316 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 7.9% of Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $32,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,838,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,135,000 after acquiring an additional 73,553 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,203,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,493,000 after acquiring an additional 79,300 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,176,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,688,000 after acquiring an additional 88,435 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,581,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,031,000 after acquiring an additional 48,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,261,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,159,000 after purchasing an additional 61,536 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,613,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,184. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $54.92 and a 12 month high of $76.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.28.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

