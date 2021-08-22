iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Holdings Cut by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVE. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,592.0% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 761,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,437,000 after acquiring an additional 716,316 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,593,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,301,000 after acquiring an additional 486,960 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 98.5% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 723,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,152,000 after purchasing an additional 358,928 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,214,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,966,000 after purchasing an additional 334,968 shares during the period. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,092,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $149.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.34. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $108.20 and a 52 week high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.