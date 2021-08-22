iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) is Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,694 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 5.8% of Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $23,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 193.5% in the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 120.3% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period.

IVE stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.57. 436,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 961,989. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.34. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $108.20 and a 1-year high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

