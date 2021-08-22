iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Estate Counselors LLC

Estate Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,025 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 1.6% of Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $12,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,121,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,183,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,732 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,108,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,073,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,849 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,070,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,310,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,358 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,200,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,215,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,482,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,029,177,000 after purchasing an additional 252,178 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.64. 2,793,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,300,473. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.57. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.