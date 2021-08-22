iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,017 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $21,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 19,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 10,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 227,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,666,000 after buying an additional 13,524 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 83,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,471,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

IJR stock opened at $108.64 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $66.74 and a twelve month high of $116.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.57.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

