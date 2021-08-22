ITM Power (LON:ITM) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

ITM Power (LON:ITM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ITM Power from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on ITM Power from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ITM Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 572 ($7.47).

Get ITM Power alerts:

Shares of ITM traded down GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 459.80 ($6.01). The company had a trading volume of 2,653,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,626,059. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 410.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.53 billion and a PE ratio of -68.63. ITM Power has a 52-week low of GBX 220.50 ($2.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 724 ($9.46).

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.