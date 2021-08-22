ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 572 ($7.47).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ITM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ITM Power from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on shares of ITM Power in a report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ITM Power in a report on Thursday. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on shares of ITM Power in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of ITM Power from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of LON ITM traded down GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 459.80 ($6.01). The stock had a trading volume of 2,653,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,626,059. ITM Power has a 12 month low of GBX 220.50 ($2.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 724 ($9.46). The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -68.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 410.48.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

