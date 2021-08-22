IWG (LON:IWG) PT Lowered to GBX 310 at Berenberg Bank

IWG (LON:IWG) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 310 ($4.05) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on IWG. Peel Hunt decreased their target price on shares of IWG from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of IWG from GBX 395 ($5.16) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of IWG from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Peel Hunt decreased their price target on shares of IWG from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.12) price target on shares of IWG in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 324.50 ($4.24).

Get IWG alerts:

IWG stock traded down GBX 3.10 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 295.60 ($3.86). The stock had a trading volume of 2,135,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,276,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,044.81, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. IWG has a 52 week low of GBX 246.60 ($3.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 387.60 ($5.06). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 310.03.

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual and membership offices, as well as lounges; private workshop, professional, and flexible and scalable spaces; meeting rooms; and reception services and conference products.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for IWG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IWG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.