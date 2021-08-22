IXT (IXT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $833.00

IXT (CURRENCY:IXT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. IXT has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $833.00 worth of IXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, IXT has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. One IXT coin can now be bought for about $0.0305 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IXT Coin Profile

IXT is a coin. Its launch date was July 11th, 2017. IXT’s total supply is 65,778,844 coins and its circulating supply is 35,778,844 coins. The official website for IXT is www.ixt.global . IXT’s official Twitter account is @iXledgertech

According to CryptoCompare, “InsureX is a decentralized marketplace for insurance products based on blockchain technology. This alternative marketplace aims to bring insurers, reinsurers and brokers together in an efficient, cost-effective and transparent manner that skips middlemen and unneeded fees. The InsureX (IXT) token is the underlying token used in the InsureX market by the community, customers and partners to buy data and premium services. “

Buying and Selling IXT

