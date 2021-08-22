J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,753,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.66% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $285,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 1,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 114.9% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $637,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JBHT. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.68.

NASDAQ:JBHT traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $174.49. The stock had a trading volume of 264,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.22 and a 1-year high of $183.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.08. The company has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.03.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.32%.

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total transaction of $215,189.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer Boattini sold 3,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $619,647.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,127.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,972 shares of company stock valued at $836,485 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

