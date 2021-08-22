Jackson Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,236 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $2,353,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 132.0% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 53.9% during the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 6.1% during the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 513,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,105,000 after acquiring an additional 29,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

TXN traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $184.97. 3,855,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,372,061. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.96. The firm has a market cap of $170.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $134.12 and a twelve month high of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The company’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.88.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

