Jackson Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,974 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,780 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 235.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBUX traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $114.63. 3,486,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,982,025. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.16 billion, a PE ratio of 47.96, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $76.69 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.69.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SBUX. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.12.

In other Starbucks news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

