Jackson Wealth Management LLC Acquires 44,871 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 179.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 44,871 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for 1.1% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $8,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 5,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 14.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $2.40 on Friday, hitting $108.12. 13,042,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,542,774. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $560.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $76.17 and a 12-month high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The company had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4941 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.59%.

Several analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. Argus started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

