Jackson Wealth Management LLC Acquires 692 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,513 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. United Bank lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 4,949 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 12.6% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 107.4% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 24,752 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,724,000 after purchasing an additional 12,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $235,000. 62.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.00.

NASDAQ COST traded up $4.73 on Friday, reaching $458.99. 1,911,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,346,937. The stock has a market cap of $202.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $416.05. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $460.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,622.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total transaction of $1,584,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,547,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,944. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

