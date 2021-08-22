Jackson Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,927 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth $506,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Autodesk by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,598 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,203,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Autodesk by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Autodesk by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,402 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,546,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 18,282 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,337,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADSK traded up $4.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $334.38. The stock had a trading volume of 860,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $73.57 billion, a PE ratio of 57.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.32. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $215.83 and a one year high of $335.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $305.31.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Autodesk from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.45.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

