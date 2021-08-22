Jackson Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $2,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $127,544,000 after buying an additional 11,619 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $908,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in STERIS by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 198,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,819,000 after acquiring an additional 22,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

In related news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total value of $763,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,214.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STE shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stephens upped their price objective on STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. STERIS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.83.

Shares of NYSE STE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $214.90. 621,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,222. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $210.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.34 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. STERIS plc has a one year low of $151.79 and a one year high of $226.00.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $968.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.90 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company’s revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.93%.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.