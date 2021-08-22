Jackson Wealth Management LLC Buys 20,833 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 77.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,833 shares during the period. Lam Research comprises 3.9% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $31,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,679,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,951,867,000 after acquiring an additional 385,985 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 410,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,165,000 after acquiring an additional 179,622 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth about $89,286,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Lam Research by 16,202.7% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 114,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,025,000 after buying an additional 113,581 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 81.4% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 247,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,426,000 after buying an additional 111,140 shares during the period. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LRCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Lam Research from $780.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.63.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $3,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,744,610. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

LRCX traded down $11.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $565.97. 1,696,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,468,809. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $621.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.26. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $292.28 and a 1 year high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

