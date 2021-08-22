Jackson Wealth Management LLC Buys 340 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $6,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chatham Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth $1,205,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 17.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth $437,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 57.9% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock traded up $3.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $310.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,233. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $221.60 and a 52 week high of $323.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $314.40.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

