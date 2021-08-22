Jackson Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,535 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,106 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 5,535 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 1.9% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $15,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth $39,000. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total transaction of $720,550.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,891,738.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,364 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,364. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $9.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $647.34. 1,434,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,274,448. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $605.08. The stock has a market cap of $308.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.10, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.96. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $652.00.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADBE. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.84.

Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

