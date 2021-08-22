Jackson Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,004 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $6,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 112,672.9% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 4,059,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,300,000 after buying an additional 4,056,225 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 117.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,738,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $835,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,366 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 11.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,190,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,721,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,539 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 49.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,979,376 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $604,204,000 after purchasing an additional 654,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 9.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,595,128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,013,163,000 after purchasing an additional 572,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.52.

Shares of The Home Depot stock traded up $6.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $329.24. 2,929,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,066,012. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $345.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

