Jackson Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 1,100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the quarter. The Sherwin-Williams makes up about 2.1% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $16,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 195.7% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 126,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,583,000 after purchasing an additional 84,003 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 182.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after purchasing an additional 18,268 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 203.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 6,563 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 204.1% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 7,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 990 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 30.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.96.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total transaction of $44,932,838.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,174,878.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 200,668 shares of company stock valued at $58,188,526 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $4.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $307.06. The company had a trading volume of 860,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,930. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $284.22. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $218.06 and a 12-month high of $308.82.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

