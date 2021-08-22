Jackson Wealth Management LLC Has $17.73 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up 2.2% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Jackson Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $17,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VV. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 27.1% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $257,000. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $395,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 34.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,061,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,766,000 after acquiring an additional 272,651 shares in the last quarter.

VV stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $207.47. The stock had a trading volume of 197,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,015. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $149.63 and a one year high of $209.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $203.50.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

