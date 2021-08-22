Jackson Wealth Management LLC Has $2.90 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 41.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,430,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 66,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,037,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 89,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,738,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $3.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $298.52. 653,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,558. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $291.50. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $214.85 and a 52 week high of $299.98.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

