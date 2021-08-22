Jackson Wealth Management LLC Has $23.46 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 204.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,671 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.0% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,420,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,963 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $616,182,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 615.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,428,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,478 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,819,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,625.9% in the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 648,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,106,000 after acquiring an additional 625,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV stock traded up $3.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $445.31. 4,661,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,357,610. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $320.92 and a 1 year high of $449.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $436.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.