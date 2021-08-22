Jackson Wealth Management LLC Has $3.09 Million Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $3,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETSY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy in the first quarter worth approximately $1,681,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Etsy by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 486,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,564,000 after buying an additional 36,940 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Etsy by 11.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,384,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in Etsy during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Institutional investors own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

ETSY stock traded up $6.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $199.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,437,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,157,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.92. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.06 and a 52 week high of $251.86. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.70 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ETSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist lowered their price target on Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Etsy from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, lowered their price target on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.50.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.40, for a total value of $194,436.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.99, for a total value of $182,297.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,354.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,455,878. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

