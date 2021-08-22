Jackson Wealth Management LLC Has $3.88 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $1,835,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 5.7% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 2.0% in the first quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 79,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in AbbVie by 6.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,826,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,623,000 after acquiring an additional 103,972 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 5.6% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,121,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,321,000 after acquiring an additional 59,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on AbbVie from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Argus increased their target price on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.21.

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,112,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,732,729. The stock has a market cap of $209.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.97. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $119.92.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

