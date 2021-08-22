Jackson Wealth Management LLC Has $33.41 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 4.2% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $33,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,868,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,659,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,429 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth $629,391,000. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 40,975.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,802,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,012 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $220,348,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,553.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,304,000 after acquiring an additional 778,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $3.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $367.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,486,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,924,230. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $260.11 and a 52 week high of $369.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $359.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.