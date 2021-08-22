Jackson Wealth Management LLC Has $4.79 Million Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Lithia Motors worth $4,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.9% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lithia Motors by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LAD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.42.

Shares of NYSE LAD traded down $5.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $328.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.78. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.21 and a 12 month high of $417.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $352.23.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.17 by $4.95. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 117.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 33.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.70%.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 125 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $45,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

