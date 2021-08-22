Jackson Wealth Management LLC Has $4.84 Million Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,563 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $4,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 53.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 160.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VEEV shares. upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Cowen initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.55.

Veeva Systems stock traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $320.72. 728,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,035. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.31. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $235.74 and a 12 month high of $343.96. The company has a market cap of $49.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.77, a PEG ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.73.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $678,283.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,816. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 959 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total value of $273,593.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,276,958.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,078 shares of company stock worth $4,868,755. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.