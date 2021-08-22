Jackson Wealth Management LLC Has $5.60 Million Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 999 shares during the quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,183,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture stock traded up $4.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $332.65. 1,727,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,945,788. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $210.42 and a 52 week high of $333.55. The company has a market cap of $211.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $309.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total value of $201,424.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total transaction of $170,500.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 172,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,598,960.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.57.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

