Jackson Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 660.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,056 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 99,056 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 1.4% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $10,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Atreides Management LP purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,690,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,874,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $382,611,000 after buying an additional 1,605,887 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,234,793 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $255,549,000 after buying an additional 1,282,369 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $132,677,000 after buying an additional 947,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,354,000. 64.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMD traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.65. The stock had a trading volume of 55,227,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,163,129. The company has a market capitalization of $126.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.19. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $122.49.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $10,135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,557,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,390,640.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total value of $6,791,207.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 494,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,302,979.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 344,333 shares of company stock valued at $30,618,842. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMD. Summit Insights lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.93.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

